Home | News | General | Man United star reveals the heart-touching reason he gave his hat-trick chance to summer signing

- Bruno Fernandes had a chance to score a hat-trick for Man United against Everton but gave up the opportunity for Edinson Cavani

- The midfielder had already scored a brace for the Red Devils earlier in the game

- Fernandes was hailed for his actions but pointed out it is his role to help strikers score and should not be thinking of hat-tricks

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Bruno Fernandes says he gave up a chance to score a hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Everton because he wanted to boost Edinson Cavani's confidence.

The 26-year-old was well in a scoring position towards the end of the meeting but decided to set up their summer signing for his first goal for the Red Devils.

Carlo Ancelotti's men had kicked off the match on a flying start, with Bernard netting an opener in the 19th minute but the Portuguese canceled out the goal about six minutes later.

Man United star calls out teammates despite recording convincing win over Everton

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fernandes handed the visitors the lead for the first time in the meeting in the 32nd minute and they appeared they have nicked it before Cavani recorded his name on the scores sheet in the 82nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes had a glorious chance to score a hat-trick against Everton but gave up the opportunity to allow Edinson Cavani. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

The former Paris Saint-Germain star did not waste time in putting the game to bed after the ball was laid on a plate for him to score from close range.

But it was Bruno's unselfishness that got everyone talking as he set up Cavani for the goal, with many hailing him as a leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

On his part, the Portuguese playmaker said it is his role to help strikers score and he should not be "thinking about a hat-trick. he told BBC Sport according to Metro UK.

Barcelona star who became youngest player to score in El Clasico history picks up injury in Real Betis win

"I don’t need to think about a hat-trick. For a striker it is important to score for his confidence. He (Cavani) will be important for us and the first goal will give him confidence."

Bruno's brace means he has now scored 10 times in his last 10 away matches in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, United's win over the Merseyside club momentarily eased pressure on Solskjaer following the Red Devils' poor run of results in recent matches.

Bruno Fernandes was hailed for his actions, but pointed out it is his role to help strikers score and should not be thinking of hat-tricks. Photo by Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Before the Everton fixture, the Old Trafford dwellers had suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton vs Man United saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer end his two-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park but the Red Devils boss is happy with the Premier League.

The Red Devils did not have many troubles dispatching the Toffees following back-to-back losses against Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal.

Sergio Ramos spotted attacking former teammate during Real Madrid vs Inter Milan game

The Norwegian boss did not mince words in a post-match interview claiming his side was 'set up to fail'.

We haven't gotten the houses FG promised us in 1994 - Siasia raises alarm | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...