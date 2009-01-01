Home | News | General | IGP orders probe into blasphemous comments over Rahama Sadau’s photos to avoid chaos in Kaduna

- A man petitioned the IGP over the controversial photos of actress Rahama Sadau

- The man urged the IGP to step in so that the blasphemous comments on the photos will not lead to chaos in Kaduna state

- The Kaduna police have now been ordered to take over the case to ensure that public peace is not threatened

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered an investigation into the controversy generated by the photos that were shared by actress Rahama Sadau.

Premium Times reported that the investigation is to ensure that the controversies generated from the photos did not threaten public peace and security.

A man identified as Lawal Gusau had reportedly sent a petition to IGP complaining that if the police did not quickly step into the matter, especially because a blasphemous comment against the holy prophet was made on the actress' photos, it might degenerate into a serious crisis.

The IGP has now directed the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, to investigate the matter.

IGP speaks on controversial photos posted by actress Rahama Sadau. Photo: Instagram/@madamaproko, @kannywood_fimmagazine

Source: Instagram

Premium Times also stated that Rahama was stopped from leaving the country. The actress was said to be on her way to Dubai with her family but was asked to honour an invitation from the police.

It was earlier reported that Rahama wore a beige-coloured evening gown which showed off her back while she also left her hair uncovered.

Although the actress has apologised for the controversies caused by the photos, it still hasn't stopped the criticisms from some people.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that northern filmmakers reportedly boycott Rahama Sadau over her controversial photos.

The northern filmmakers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) suspended the actress over the photos of a beige-coloured backless evening gown she posted on social media.

According to MOPPAN, the suspension comes following the blasphemous comments that Rahama's photo generated against the holy prophet.

