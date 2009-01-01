Home | News | General | Biden’s first-day checklist: 8 things US president-elect plans to do once he's sworn in

All US presidential candidates have a checklist of things they plan to achieve on the first day of their presidency. These often involve reversing unpopular actions of their predecessors.

Biden, according to predictions, won Pennsylvania and the election after getting over 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

Quartz reports that Joe Biden has a long to-do list which will likely occupy his first weeks and months in office.

Below are some of the things on his to-do list

1. Tackle coronavirus head on

Biden has promised to reach out Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, for advice on how to combat the pandemic which has claimed over 200,000 lives in the US.

He earlier tweeted:

"We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control."

Joe Biden is projected to win the election and become the 46th president of the United States. Photo credit: @JoeBiden

Source: Twitter

2. Rejoin the WHO

President Donald Trump had on July 7 announced that he was withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO). His reason being that the world body was biased towards China which he believes is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic.

That same day, Joe Biden vowed to reverse that decision on his first day as president.

3. Start repairing the US’ reputation

Biden earlier promised that on Day One he’ll reassure the US’s allies that “we’re back and you can count on us again.”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be glad to welcome the US back into the fold

4. Rejoin the Paris climate accord

The US officially left the Paris climate agreement on November 4 which took a while for Trump to finalise.

On Day One or soon after he is sworn in, Biden could submit a notice to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that the US intends to reenter the agreement.

5. Keep more fossil fuels in the ground

In a July 14 speech, Biden promised that if elected, he would “reverse Trump’s rollbacks of 100 public health and environmental rules,” many accomplished (and easily undone) by no-fuss executive orders.

6. Bring back transgender students’ rights

Obama's education department issued guidance that required any school receiving funds from the federal government to extend protections to transgender students in May 2016 but this was reoked by Trump and education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

Biden says those protections will be reinstated on his first day in office.

7. End the ban on Muslim countries

One of Trump's first acts, when he became president, was to restrict travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

Biden said it was “vile” for Trump to ban entry to the US from several predominately Muslim countries during a speech in July and promised to overturn the restrictions on his first day.

8. Remove restrictions on union workers

Restrictions on federal workers unions imposed by Trump, including limiting the time workers can spend on union business will be eliminated by Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden is full of gratitude to the American people for choosing him to be their next leader. He sent a message to all who voted for him, saying "thank you from the bottom of my heart".

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, he called on everyone to join hands with him in making America great again.

[embedded content]

