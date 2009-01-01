Man United star calls out teammates despite recording convincing win over Everton
- 4 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Bruno Fernandes believes everyone in the Man United squad need to become leaders
- The 25-year-old scored a brace and provided another assist to help United beat Everton
- Ole Gunnar Solskajer ended a two-match losing streak to return to winning ways
PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng
Bruno Fernandes has called out his man Uniteammates that they should try to be leaders on the pitch after their win against Everton, Daily Mail.
The Portuguese midfielder rediscovered his form as he bagged a brace and assisted Edison Cavani at Goodison Park to get United back to winnings ways.
Bruno Fernandes calls out Man United teammates following convincing win at Everton.
Photo by Carl Recine
Source: Getty Images
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men suffered back-to-back defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.
In the post-match interview with BT Sport Fernandes sis not want his players to relax on the win as they go for the international break.
"We know inside of the dressing room what we have to do.
"Everyone needs to be a leader. Some are leaders with the way they play, some do other things.
"But the most important thing is getting the three points it’s for the whole team not just for one player."
Following his £50million move from Sporting Lisbon last January, the 26-year-old has been involved in 31 goals for the Red Devils.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Everton vs Man United saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer end his two-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park but the Red Devils boss is happy with the Premier League.
The Red Devils did not have many troubles dispatching the Toffees following back-to-back losses against Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal.
The Norwegian boss did not mince words in a post-match interview claiming his side were 'set up to fail'.
Legit.ng also reported that Premier League surprise packages Southampton took to social media on Friday, November 6, to hilariously troll Donald Trump after briefly going top of the Premier League.
The Saints saw off a toothless Newcastle side by 2-0 on the night which they were expected to struggle with the absence of their star striker Danny Ings.
However, thanks to goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong, Southampton moved top of the table with 16 points, level with Liverpool who play Manchester City on Sunday, November 8.
I still don't have the €250,000 I need for my FIFA ban appeal - Samson Siasia | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles