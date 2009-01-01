Home | News | General | Man United star calls out teammates despite recording convincing win over Everton

- Bruno Fernandes believes everyone in the Man United squad need to become leaders

- The 25-year-old scored a brace and provided another assist to help United beat Everton

- Ole Gunnar Solskajer ended a two-match losing streak to return to winning ways

Bruno Fernandes has called out his man Uniteammates that they should try to be leaders on the pitch after their win against Everton, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder rediscovered his form as he bagged a brace and assisted Edison Cavani at Goodison Park to get United back to winnings ways.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men suffered back-to-back defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.

In the post-match interview with BT Sport Fernandes sis not want his players to relax on the win as they go for the international break.

"We know inside of the dressing room what we have to do.

"Everyone needs to be a leader. Some are leaders with the way they play, some do other things.

"But the most important thing is getting the three points it’s for the whole team not just for one player."

Following his £50million move from Sporting Lisbon last January, the 26-year-old has been involved in 31 goals for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Everton vs Man United saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer end his two-match losing streak with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park but the Red Devils boss is happy with the Premier League.

The Red Devils did not have many troubles dispatching the Toffees following back-to-back losses against Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal.

The Norwegian boss did not mince words in a post-match interview claiming his side were 'set up to fail'.

