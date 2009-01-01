Home | News | General | Group says Nigerian army not to blame for Lekki shooting

- Nigerian soldiers have been absolved of any wrongdoing at the Lekki shooting on Tuesday, October 20

- The soldiers were all absolved in a report by the Centre for Human Rights and Crisis Management

- According to the Centre, the violence at the Lekki toll gate was escalated by the crisis merchants

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

A special report by the Centre for Human Rights and Crisis Management (CHRCM) has blamed crisis merchants for the escalation of violence in the aftermath of the shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20.

The Centre in its report signed by its special rapporteur, Thomas Uzah, said the soldiers of the Nigerian army did not commit any known crime at the Lekki toll gate.

According to the report, the Centre came to this conclusion after a detailed investigation and analysis of the chain of events that eventually led to the breakdown of law and order in Lagos and other parts of the country.

EndSARS: IGP Adamu sends crucial message to Nigerians, reveals plans for youths

Uzah said some social media influencers were mobilised to project the Nigerian government as insensitive to the demands of the youths; mustered logistics for street protest and rallied celebrities.

The report also that fake news in the form of press statements and social media trends were deployed to ensure that the protests gathered momentum despite the government's assurances.

As part of its recommendations on the activities of the protesters, the Centre, however, called on authorities to identify the people and groups that incited the Nigerians into resorting to acts of violence.

Uzah said that those known to be liable for the escalation of violence in the country and for leading an uprising against the country and plunging the nation into a crisis of unimaginable proportion.

The Nigerian army has been absolved from wrongdoing during the Lekki shooting. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

The report added:

"That the security agencies must begin the process of mopping up small and light weapons in circulation in parts of the country.

Group hails Nigerian Army over rescue of kidnapped nursing mothers, children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a civil society organization, Arewa Citizens for Good Governance (ACGG) appreciated the Nigerian army’s Operation Sahel sanity for rescuing nursing mothers and children kidnapped by bandits in Diskuru village in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

ACGG said the women were rescued due to soldiers' commitment to securing the lives and property of Nigerians affected by criminal activities.

The group said it is impressed by the successes recorded by the army, especially as the victims captured by the terrorist group were freed without harm.

Also, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force exhibited professionalism during the #EndSARS protests.

The president of the NYCN, Solomon Adodo, said that while the several events that have given rise to the agitations to end the now-dissolved Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad were genuine, the ensuing violence was regrettable.

Young Parliamentarians Forum asks FG to compensate victims of police brutality

In other news, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens (CCC) had called for an investigation into the vandalization of court and property owned by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, during the #EndSARS protest by youths in Lagos state

The CCC said there is a deliberate attempt to cover up or destroy evidence against, Alpha Beta, slated to be heard in the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Soldiers have killed 92 Boko Haram members in the past week - Major General Enenche | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...