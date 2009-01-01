Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Kiddwaya and Erica drum support for each other amid breakup rumours

- BBNaija’s Kidd and Erica may have unfollowed each other on Instagram but they clearly still have each other’s interest at heart

- Kiddwaya recently drummed support on behalf of Erica to win a nominated award category

- However, Erica returned the favour by asking her fans to vote for him because he deserves the award more

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Kiddwaya and Erica got fans worried after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, but their latest interaction on Twitter suggests that all may be well with them.

Just recently, Kiddwaya took to his official Twitter page with a call for his fans to vote for Erica who was nominated as the best BBNaija housemate of the year in an award category.

"Our Queen @EricaNlewedim has been nominated for bb housemate of the year. Let’s bring it home for her. You guys know what to do."

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya and Erica show massive support for each other. Photo: Instagram/@ericanlewedim/@kiddricafanpage

See Kidd's tweet below:

However, shortly after the young man made the call, Erica was quick to return the favour.

According to the pretty lady who left the house on the grounds of disqualification, Kiddwaya is more deserving of the award.

"Lol thanks Kidd but this particular award fits you more than me, #Elites don’t you think it fits his brand better?"

See her tweet below:

Erica also called on her fans to ensure that they cast their votes in favor of Kiddwaya for the category which had other nominees like Nengi, Vee, Lucy, Praise, Ozo, Prince and Dorathy.

She wrote:

"If you know me you’ll know I’m very particular about my acting career, this particular award is not for me, it suits his personality and hosting career more, so let’s make sure he wins this!"

See her tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kiddwaya and his longtime friend DJ Cuppy spent some time together in the UK amid breakup rumours with Erica.

Videos of the two celebrities surfaced on social media and they were seen at a restaurant enjoying a nice meal. A different clip captured Kidd’s cousin saying the young man is not suffering any heartbreak following the drama with Erica.

