Home | News | General | Barcelona star who became youngest player to score in El Clasico history picks up injury in Real Betis win

- Ansu Fati will not be available for an unspecified period of time for Barcelona this season

- The youngster picked up a knee injury during their victory over Real Betis at Camp Nou

- Before his injury, he has already found the back of the net five goals in all competitions

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Barcelona can confirm Ansu Fati will be out of action for sometime after picking up a knee injury during their 5-2 triumph over Real Betis at Camp Nou earlier this weekend.

The 18-year-old who became the youngest player to score in the history of El Clasico featured for just 45 minutes.

Captain Lionel Messi replaced the youngster at the start of the resumption of the game and scored a brace for the first time this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sergio Ramos spotted attacking former teammate during Real Madrid vs Inter Milan game

It was also the first time the Argentine would score from an open play having scored all previous goals this campaign from the spot.

However, the Blaugrana did not give a specific time for the return of their forward but revealed that his treatment will commence a few days from now. A statement from their website reads:

"Tests carried out on Saturday have shown that the first team player Ansu Fati has torn meniscus in his left knee. In the coming days, the treatment necessary will be determined.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Fati has found the back of the net five times including his history-making goal against biggest rival Real Madrid in their first meeting of the season.

Ansu Fati after suffering a knee injury during Barcelona's win over Real Betis. Photo by Pressinphoto/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

In all the 18-year-old has scored 13 goals and five assists since he broke into the club's first team last term and he has been tipped to reach the summit of his career if he continues with this form.

Panic in Barcelona as Man City edge closer to reaching an agreement with Lionel Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has jumped to Lionel Messi's defence after the Argentine was labelled 'lazy' during their 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner handed the Catalans the lead just five minutes into the game from the spot before Gerard Pique sealed the win for the La Liga outfit.

Messi was spotted walking instead of pressing towards the final moments of their Champions League win against the Ukrainian side.

We haven't gotten the houses FG promised us in 1994 - Siasia raises alarm | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...