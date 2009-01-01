Home | News | General | Man United legend warns club against hiring former Premier League boss as Solskjaer's replacement

Manchester United icon Andy Cole believes hiring Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not put an end to their woes.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-1 at the Goodison Park in a crucial game that could have shown the direction of the Norwegian's future at Old Trafford.

Bernard grabbed the opener for the hosts but a brace from Bruno Fernandes and one from Edinson Cavani helped the visitors turn the game around.

Meanwhile, with Solskjaer's future at the club unclear, United board has tipped the former Tottenham Hotspur handler to be their next coach having been out of work for over a year.

Daily Star reports that Cole told talkSPORT that change of manager may not translate to successes on the path of the club.

“He [Pochettino] seems a very, very talented manager, just like the majority of managers at the highest level.

“But changing managers don’t guarantee anything, we have to be honest here, it doesn’t guarantee anything.

“Pochettino had an unbelievable spell at Tottenham, and still he wasn’t fortunate enough to win anything there.

“I don’t envy any manager. As soon as you take a job everyone is talking about how long have you got, the possibility of being sacked.

“Every week is a big week at Manchester United and every game is a big game, whatever manager is in charge they’re going to go through good and bad times.

Mauricio Pochettino before Tottenham Hotspur fired him about a year ago. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: Getty Images

“There is a lot of clamour at the moment from people who want to see Ole lose his job, but whoever is in the job, it doesn’t guarantee Manchester United success. Football is not as easy as that.”

