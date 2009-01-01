Home | News | General | Meet Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan's pretty daughter Darasimi who just clocked 14 (photos)

- Nollywood’s Kunle Afolayan has taken to social media in celebration of his daughter’s birthday

- According to the proud father, the young lady clocked the age of 14

- Fans and followers joined the movie icon in celebrating his daughter

It is indeed a period of double celebration for Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, who has taken to social media to mark his daughter’s birthday.

The actor who is still basking in the euphoria of his latest movie, Citation, disclosed that the celebrant, Darasimi, clocked the age of 14.

Afolayan expressed gratitude to the Lord for keeping his daughter and also thanked those who have showered overwhelming love and goodwill messages on his family.

"My darling and caring daughter ”Madam Darasimi” like we fondly called her is 14 today. Citation celebration just tripled niyen. Thank you lord and thank you guys for the overwhelming sincere messages."

The actor also posted a set of lovely photos in which he was seen side by side with the celebrant of the day.

One of the pictures was an epic throwback that captured the father and daughter when they were both still younger.

See his post below:

Several fans, followers and colleagues were seen in the comment section with birthday messages. Read some below:

femiadebayosalami said:

"Happy birthday darling daughters. LLNP."

derojuoa said:

"Happy happy birthday Darasimi. Oluwa a wa pelu e o."

_bloomingbutterfly said:

"Happy birthday madam Darasimi keep blooming."

ayo_classical said:

"Just like grandma's facial . Many happy returns Lil Madam Darasimi."

kunleafod said:

"Wow happy birthday Darasimi."

folusotiwo said:

"Dieko is daddy’s copy ,Dara is grandma’s copy."

smilly123456 said:

"Congratulations, please where is mummy? Picture not complete."

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the actor shared lovely photos of his son Diekoloreoluwa on his Instagram page.

The proud father noted his excitement about the young handsome son clocking the age of 15.

