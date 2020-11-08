Home | News | General | Lagos issues 7-day quit notice to illegal squatters in Fagba, environs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the states Environmental and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit, called taskforce, has served a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ and quit notices to owners, occupiers of all illegal structures, shanties numbering over 2,500 in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga along, Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area of the state.

Recall there had been series of ethnic, communal clashes in the area where several lives were lost and millions of properties destroyed. The latest happened in the heat of the recent #EndSARS protests in the state.

Chairman of the state taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, served the removal and quit notices to the affected area at the weekend when he led the enforcement team of the agency.

Egbeyemi said removal order and quit notices were served on over 2,500 occupiers of all containarised shops around Fagba, along Abbatior, new Oko-Oba to vacate on or before the deadline date, warning there would not be any extension of the order.

According to the taskforce boss, those illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums, mainly from the northern parts of the country who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along the area during the last protest.

“It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums who freely indulges in illicit business of Indian hemp with under age boys smoking weeds around the area.

“You will recall that as part of on the spot assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Hakeem Odumosu visited the area”

He stated that residents around Fagba along Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities being perpetuated by those notorious boys.

Egbeyemi confirmed that Odumosu has directed that immediately after the expiration of the 7 days ‘Removal Order” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested be prosecuted accordingly.

The chairman, therefore, reassured residents that the agency would not relent in securing a safe environment within the state and the country at large.

