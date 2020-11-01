Home | News | General | Joe Biden Is Not an Anti Christ, See The Statement He Made From The Bible After He Became President

Ever since the news of Donald Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden came out, there has been a massive misinformation about the man in question.

While a lot of people named and tagged him evil, others just simply call him the Anti Christ who should be stopped from taking over the mantle of government.

While a lot of people barely knows this man who will be ruling the United States of America for the next 4 years, it seems a lot of people just join the band wagons spreading hate misinformation to call Joe Biden the Anti-Christ.

No doubt, Joe Biden supports Abortion, Same Sex Marriage and others, yet this does not makes him less of a good Christian.

For those who doesn’t know, Joe Biden is a Catholic and a faithful Christian at that. On the day of the election in United States, he prayed during mass at the catholic church near his home in Delaware.

Joe Biden have also stated that his Christian faith strengthened him when he lost his wife and daughter in a plane crash and later his son Beau in 2015.

After it was announced that Joe Biden had won the election and will be the next president of America, he had reportedly took to his social media handle to address the people while telling them that he would not only be a president to those who voted for him but for everyone.

He stated that now is the time to build and heal America. While referencing the bible he disclosed that there is a time for everything. A time to build and a time to reap, a time to sow and a time to heal(Ecclesiastes). He then went on to tell Americans that now is the time to heal.

He wrote “The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.”

