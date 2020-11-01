Home | News | General | A Man Created A Fake Facebook Account To Test His Wife’s Faithfulness, The Outcome Shattered His Heart

A man got more than he bargained for after he created a fake facebook account to know if his wife was faithful to him.

In his words; my wife met someone on facebook. The thing is going well. The guy is unemployed. As soon as I leave for work, they start chatting .She sends him airtime and money. Last week she told me about her sick aunt and she needed money to send to her. It was a lie. She sent R500 to the guy. She told the guy she’s happy with me and she’s doing this just for fun. They spoke about sex and they agreed to do it on their first date. ”

He added that the wife doesn’t know he’s the new guy she has been charting with.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...