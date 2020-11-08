Home | News | General | See What A Woman Was Caught Doing To A Little Girl Inside A Commercial Vehicle (Photos/Videos)
A Man Created A Fake Facebook Account To Test His Wife’s Faithfulness, The Outcome Shattered His Heart
Listen To Snippet Of Davido’s New Song With Nicki Minaj In His Forthcoming Album ‘A Better Time

See What A Woman Was Caught Doing To A Little Girl Inside A Commercial Vehicle (Photos/Videos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A woman was seen angrily and mercilessly beating a little girl suspected to be her daughter or maid right inside a commercial bus all in the name of discipline

Passengers on the bus were forced to rise to the defense of the little girl as the visibly angry woman continued to physically abuse her.

Some passengers began to record the incident on camera while others starting chanting end bad mothers!. The woman who was holding a baby, tried to hide her face and soon after she began to physically attack the passengers.

She also attacked the little girl all over again pushing the concerned passengers to question if the woman was her biological mother or not.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 151