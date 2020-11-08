See What A Woman Was Caught Doing To A Little Girl Inside A Commercial Vehicle (Photos/Videos)
A woman was seen angrily and mercilessly beating a little girl suspected to be her daughter or maid right inside a commercial bus all in the name of discipline
Passengers on the bus were forced to rise to the defense of the little girl as the visibly angry woman continued to physically abuse her.
Some passengers began to record the incident on camera while others starting chanting end bad mothers!. The woman who was holding a baby, tried to hide her face and soon after she began to physically attack the passengers.
She also attacked the little girl all over again pushing the concerned passengers to question if the woman was her biological mother or not.
