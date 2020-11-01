Home | News | General | Listen To Snippet Of Davido’s New Song With Nicki Minaj In His Forthcoming Album ‘A Better Time
Listen To Snippet Of Davido's New Song With Nicki Minaj In His Forthcoming Album 'A Better Time



Davido’s highly anticipated single with Nicki Minaj has been leaked online and this has got many talking about it on Twitter. The song’s title has also been revealed. It is ‘Holy Ground’.

The song was leaked on Twitter by an unknown source. Although Davido has not given a response to the leaked song, Nicki Minaj said in a now-deleted tweet that it’s not the real song..

altalt

In her words:

“ain’t no damn Davido song, And the others ain’t beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”

Please tell me this not the Davido X Nicki Minaj that's dropping next week ???????????????????????????? 13th of this month go bloodly pic.twitter.com/pQnXxGdTQm

— Ty RiChie (@Tyrichiee) November 7, 2020
