Home | News | General | Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden
Listen To Snippet Of Davido’s New Song With Nicki Minaj In His Forthcoming Album ‘A Better Time
East Legon Billionaire Dies In Accident -[SEE PHOTOS]

Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that it was too soon to congratulate Joe Biden and he would wait for “all legal issues” in the US presidential election to be resolved.

“We don’t want to be imprudent. We don’t want to act lightly and we want to respect people’s self-determination and rights,” Lopez Obrador told reporters..

altalt

“We have a very good relationship with the two candidates,” he added.

“President Trump has been very respectful with us and we have reached very good agreements, and we thank him because he has not interfered and has respected us,” said the left-wing populist.

And “the same” go for Biden, Lopez Obrador added.

Trump has launched a slew of legal challenges and refused to concede after the major US television networks announced Biden’s win.

The Republican sparked anger during his 2016 election campaign when he branded Mexican migrants “rapists” and drug dealers and vowed to build a wall across the southern US border.

But Lopez Obrador has managed to maintain cordial relations with Trump and even visited him in July on his first foreign trip since taking office.

(AFP)

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 151