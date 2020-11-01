East Legon Billionaire Dies In Accident -[SEE PHOTOS]
- 5 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The sad news is that the Chief Executive Officer Of Mat Bans group of companies Mr. Mathew Boateng has been confirmed Dead.
According to his family, the renowned Billionaire who had many properties attached to his name and was a philanthropist died in a Ghastly Accident.
His son Theophilus Boateng who wanted to keep the sad news private from his social media friends could not hold it anymore as he posted pictures of his father and some of his properties online.
” You made life good due to your kindness and generosity. Wanted to keep this to myself but I can’t take it anymore. My father is no more. Rest in peace Papa” He wrote
His announcement shocked many of his friends who knew the popular man in the East Legon vicinity.
Mr Mathew Boateng popularly known as Matbans was noted for visiting aged homes and orphanages. May he rest in peace.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles