East Legon Billionaire Dies In Accident -[SEE PHOTOS]

The sad news is that the Chief Executive Officer Of Mat Bans group of companies Mr. Mathew Boateng has been confirmed Dead.

According to his family, the renowned Billionaire who had many properties attached to his name and was a philanthropist died in a Ghastly Accident.

His son Theophilus Boateng who wanted to keep the sad news private from his social media friends could not hold it anymore as he posted pictures of his father and some of his properties online.

” You made life good due to your kindness and generosity. Wanted to keep this to myself but I can’t take it anymore. My father is no more. Rest in peace Papa” He wrote

His announcement shocked many of his friends who knew the popular man in the East Legon vicinity.

Mr Mathew Boateng popularly known as Matbans was noted for visiting aged homes and orphanages. May he rest in peace.

