Home | News | General | East Legon Billionaire Dies In Accident -[SEE PHOTOS]
Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden
Stop Threatening Us With Breakup, Restructuring – Northern Leaders Warn

East Legon Billionaire Dies In Accident -[SEE PHOTOS]



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The sad news is that the Chief Executive Officer Of Mat Bans group of companies Mr. Mathew Boateng has been confirmed Dead.


According to his family, the renowned Billionaire who had many properties attached to his name and was a philanthropist died in a Ghastly Accident.

His son Theophilus Boateng who wanted to keep the sad news private from his social media friends could not hold it anymore as he posted pictures of his father and some of his properties online.

” You made life good due to your kindness and generosity. Wanted to keep this to myself but I can’t take it anymore. My father is no more. Rest in peace Papa” He wrote

His announcement shocked many of his friends who knew the popular man in the East Legon vicinity.

Mr Mathew Boateng popularly known as Matbans was noted for visiting aged homes and orphanages. May he rest in peace.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 151