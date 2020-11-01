Home | News | General | US Election: Trump send a shocking message to Joe Biden

Donald Trump, the incumbent president of the United State has sent a warning message to his closes rival, Joe Biden over his claims.

Despite the fact that Biden has taken more lead in most of the electoral polls in America. Trump has never back down or lost his fate of winning the election.

However, Biden’s supporters has already started celebrating in advance having much believe that their candidate will soon take over the White House. Biden also has enough confidence of making victory, looking at already results.

Donald Trump who is not happy about the ongoing celebrations in the country and claims of Biden taking over as the president of US, even as the final result has not been officially announced. Trump in his twitter handle today, sent a warning message to Biden against wrongfully claiming the office of the president.

It should be recalled that trump has since been threatening legal proceedings via his Twitter handle.

