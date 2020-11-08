Home | News | General | ”Wahala for who never buy earpiece, 2 Seconds everywhere burst” – Nigerians react to leaked song of Davido & Nicki Minaj

DMW DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davidois currently the talk of social media.

Nigerian superstar, Davido’s album will be ready anytime from now but somehow, a song he did with Nicki Minaj has been leaked and it has got people reacting.Nigerian music fans have been treated to premium quality projects from their faves and Davido is making final plans to release his “ABT (A better time)” album soon.

The song with Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise and they have taken to social media to react.

Apparently Davido’s new song with Nicki Minaj has leaked. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/BPS7e3vncm — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 8, 2020

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...