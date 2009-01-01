Home | News | General | Don't take them seriously - Shehu Sani reacts as northern governors call for regulation of social media

- Shehu Sani has described as "unfortunate and tragic" the resolution of northern governors to censor social media

- The former lawmaker described as a misplaced priority for a region terribly hit by violence, banditry and terrorism

- Sani said the resolution of the governors is condemnable "and is something that should not be taken seriously by Nigerians"

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, has knocked the governors and leaders from the northern region for prioritising "the issue of social media over the issue that affects the lives and livelihoods of their people."

Speaking with The Punch in an interview, the former lawmaker described as a misplaced priority the northern governors' controversial resolution that the social media should be censored and regulated.

Sani said the northern leaders wanted docile people they can easily compromise without being challenged.

Legit.ng recalls that at a meeting in Kaduna state on Monday, November 2, the northern governors agreed that the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating.

They unanimously added that some people took advantage of the recent #EndSARS protests to push for Nigeria's disintegration.

Shehu Sani described as "unfortunate" the resolution of northern governors to censor social media.

Source: UGC

Reading the communiqué of the northern leaders, chairman of the northern states governors forum, and Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong, said the meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news.

But in a reaction, Sani said it "unfortunate and tragic" that a region bedevilled by banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and violence has decided to shift attention from the core mandate of governance.

"It’s unfortunate and tragic that governors from a region that is facing a serious security threat in terms of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and violence have decided to prioritise the issue of social media over the issue that affects the lives and livelihoods of their people.

"What they (political leaders) desire is to have a political space where they will act with impunity; where they will work with compromised traditional media; and where they will always have their way and say. So, the resolution of these people is condemnable and is something that should not be taken seriously by Nigerians."

