Home | News | General | Flashback: He'll be impeached - Apostle Sulaimon forecasts what will happen to Trump's successor (video)

- Apostle Johnson Suleman forecast impeachment for the next US president

- In a viral video recorded before the US election, Apostle Suleman prophesied that Donald Trump would be humiliated out of office

- The Nigerian pastor, however, said the new president would be removed only for his VP to take over the mantle of leadership in America

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), has forecast that the new US president to take over from Donald Trump would be impeached for his vice to take-over.

In a prophecy which appeared to have been made before the US presidential election, Apostle Suleman claimed he was told by God that President Trump would not be reelected.

Sulaimon further revealed that the new president, after his victory, would be given a marching order for his vice president to take over the mantle of leadership.

US 2020: Why it's too early to congratulate Biden - Powerful world leader

He said Trump would be humiliated out of office, before adding that America will be healed.

Apostle Johnson Suleman has forecast impeachment for the US new president. Credit: Twitter (Apostle Sulaimon)

Source: UGC

The prophecy is contained in a now-viral video shared by a former presidential aide and controversial pastor, Reno Omokri, on Twitter on Saturday, November 7.

"American should not joke with the next election because they all will support the opponent of the current president.

"In fact, the Lord told me last year or two years ago that Trump will not be reelected. I have been worried. Anything the Lord tells us is to intercede. They will all support his opponent.

"The opponent is not the issue, but his running mate who is a lady. And if the opponent wins, the opponent will be impeached for the lady to take-over.

"Their current agenda is to humiliate him (Trump). They have succeeded in making his mockery in America while they are now freed from it. America will be healed."

US election: Jonathan reacts, tells Biden, Harris how to treat Trump

Meanwhile, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy has released a powerful prophecy on the future of America and the world after the presidential election.

In a recent sermon, Pastor Oyakhilome forecasted that if Americans, especially Christians believe that everything in their nation and around the globe will be as they have ever dreamed, then they are wrong.

The cleric warned Christians not to be fooled into thinking that the defeat of Donald Trump will end the problems they face presently.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...