Home | News | General | Juventus in big problem as Ronaldo suffers terrible injury in Lazio draw

- Cristiano Ronaldo set for another spell on the sidelines after Juventus draw against Lazio

- The 35-year-old scored his side's only goal before being substituted in the 76th minute

- The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was however said to have picked up an ankle injury in the game

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Cristiano Ronaldo may have suffered an ankle injury after limping off the pitch in Juventus' 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Paulo Dybala replaced the 35-year-old in the 76th minute after signalling to the bench that he could not continue.

The former Real Madrid scored the Old Lady's only goal in the 15th minute after tapping Juan Cuadrado's cross into the net. He tried doubling his tally in the first half but his closest effort was denied by the woodworks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, they could not hold on to the lead as Felipe Caicedo's 95th minute helped the host avoid losing the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Cristiano Ronaldo being attended to by players before the arrival of the medical team during Juventus' 1-1 draw against Lazio. Photo by Claudio Pasquazi/Anadolu Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to SunSport, the Portuguese was said to have informed his manager Andrea Pirlo that he had picked up a knock but was later spotted smiling in the stands as he sat with an ice pack on his ankle.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in incredible form since he returned after recovering from coronavirus.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He scored two goals on his first game back against Spezia and also got an assist in their Champions League meeting against Ferencvaros.

No one knows the extent of Ronaldo's injury as it stands and this will probably give Pirlo sleepless nights ahead of next game against Cagliari.

Although Alvaro Morata is delivering for the Italian League champions, none will rule out Ronaldo's impact in the team.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lazio vs Juventus ended in a 1-1 as both sides shared the spoils at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

Despite dropping points, Andrea Pirlo's men moved to second on the log and maintain their close distance on league leaders AC Milan.

Ronaldo grabbed the first goal of the match in the first half but Felipe Caicedo scored the equalizer with the last kick of the game.

We haven't gotten the houses FG promised us in 1994 - Siasia raises alarm | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...