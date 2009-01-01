Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lagos state orders police to release persons arrested over EndSARS protest

- The police command in Lagos has been directed to release 253 persons arrested over EndSARS protest

- Attorney-General of the state, Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo, gave the order on Sunday, November 8

- Onigbanjo said that the charges made against these persons did not come with evidence

The Lagos state government on Sunday, November 8, ordered the release of persons who were arrested during the EndSARS protest, numbering about 253.

The directive was issued by the attorney-general and commissioner for in Lagos, Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Onigbanjo said that this decision came after the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) went through the charges made against the arrested persons by the police and found them devoid of evidence, The Nation reports.

The Lagos state government has ordered the police command in the state to release 253 persons arrested during EndSARS protest (Photo: The Nation)

The SAN said:

“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

EndSARS: IGP Adamu sends crucial message to Nigerians, reveals plans for youths

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police.

“The Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced the easing of the curfew imposed on Lagos state over repeated attacks on facilities by suspected thugs wreaking havoc under the guise of EndSARS protest.

The governor made the announcement on Friday evening, October 23, during a press conference in the state.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, October 20, in a series of tweets by the Lagos state governor following repeated attacks by thugs which led to the burning and destruction of Apapa-Igamu police station.

Lekki shooting: Presidency shares video claiming soldiers shot in the air, not at protesters

Announcing the curfew, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the protest was already hijacked, declared that the government would not watch and allow anarchy in Lagos.

