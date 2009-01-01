Home | News | General | Kamala Harris: Meet the Igbo man from Anambra married to US VP niece (photos)

- Nigerians have reacted to the photo of a young man called Nicholas Ajagu

- A Nigerian journalist revealed that Nicholas is married to Kamala Harris' niece

- The journalist also shared a photo of Kamala with Nicholas's family

American politician and attorney Kamala Harris recently made history as the first vice-president of the United States of America and it has got people talking all over the world.

A day after the good news was announced on TV, a Nigerian journalist called Akunna Chuks revealed that an Igbo man called Nicholas is married to Kamala's niece.

Taking to his page on Twitter, Chuks stated that Nicholas is from Anambra state and he is a top Facebook executive.

Nigerian journalist shares the photos of Igbo man married to Kamala Harris' niece. Photo: Instagram/@meenaharris, Twitter/@akunnachux

Source: Twitter

According to Chuks, Nicholas is married to Kamala's niece called Meena.

Chuks shared a family photo of Nicholas with Kamala. In the photo, Kamla was carrying the family's first child called Amara while Meena was carrying their little baby as they gathered together for a photo.

Legit.ng went through the Instagram page of Nicholas' wife Meenah and we found some photos of the couple together.

Check some of them out:

As expected, Nigerians took to Chuks' comment section to react to his revelation. Many Igbo people were happy to know that they have a brother married into the now-famous family.

Read some comments below:

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman said Igbo men show romance through action and not by words.

A Nigerian woman with the Twitter name Aunty Ada revealed how Igbo men show their love to women they care about.

Ada said that Igbo men show how they love by action and not words. So many people reacted to the tweet. While some ladies said they want an Igbo man, others had a lot to say on the contrary.

