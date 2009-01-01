Home | News | General | Jubilation as Liverpool star who suffered injury set for Man City's Premier League match

- Joel Matip could start for Liverpool when they clash against Man City at the Etihad Stadium

- The German star handed his side a boost after returning to training after a short injury spell

- Matip will be partnering Joe Gomez if he starts the Premier League fixture away from home

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Manchester City this weekend.

The Reds welcomed Joel Matip back to training as they prepare for the crunch encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Although their inspirational defender Virgil van Dijk is not back, the return of the German star will help them in the heart of defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Jurgen Klopp and his men have lost their last two visits to Man City and they will want to avoid a hattrick of defeat after this evening's encounter.

Also, they would want to consolidate their position on the table as they hope to retain the league title after winning it for the first time in 30 years last season.

Klopp has paired different players alongside Joe Gomez in their last three outings - with Fabinho starting in the Champions League against FC Midtjylland before going off injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Nat Phillips replaced the Brazilian for their EPL triumph over West Ham, while youngster Rhys Williams who came in for the midweek trip to Atalanta as reported by The Mirror.

The publication further suggests that Matip will most likely be starting the game against City in a bid to have some stability in the position.

He started that game with Gomez coming on for the injured Van Dijk, but incredibly this clash at the Etihad seems likely to be the first time that Matip and Gomez start together in the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Joel Matip in Liverpool training ahead of Premier League clash vs Manchester City. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Klopp faces a selection headache with in-form forward Diogo Jota and mainstay Roberto Firmino hoping to start alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool of 2020 have fought their way to be among the top 10 teams in the history of the sport.

The Reds, after peaking in February this year pushed themselves to be among the clubs to be reckoned with in world football.

And they currently occupy the fourth position behind the 2012 Barcelona team, 2014 Bayern team and 2014 Real Madrid line-up.

We haven't gotten the houses FG promised us in 1994 - Siasia raises alarm | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...