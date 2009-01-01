Home | News | General | Lazio break Juventus' heart, scores 95th minute goal to deny defending champions 3 points

- Lazio vs Juventus saw Simone Inzaghi's earn a 95th-minute draw against the champions

- The Bianconeri scored from the boots of Cristiano Ronaldo as Felipe Caicedo netted in the last kick of the match

- Juventus moved to second on the table behind league leaders AC Milan who have a game in hand

Lazio vs Juventus ended in a 1-1 as both sides shared the spoils at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

Despite dropping points, Andrea Pirlo's men moved to second on the log and maintain their close distance on league leaders AC Milan.

Ronaldo grabbed the first goal of the match in the first half but Felipe Caicedo scored the equalizer with the last kick of the game.

The first half was a Ronaldo show as he attempted several chances on goal which kept Pepe Reina busy.

The Portuguese striker drilled in a low shot in the seventh minute as Reina got down well to make the stop.

However, the 35-year-old was at the right place at the right time to jab home a Juan Cuadrado's cross to make it 1-0 after 15 minutes.

Lazio's first real chance of the match fell to Vedat Muriqi and it could have been the equalizer but the Kosovan star could not deliver the final tap-in from a cross from the right.

CR7 tested the Lazio goalkeeper on two occasions. It first went narrowly wide while the second was brilliantly punched away from a set-piece.

Just before half time, the Portuguese icon's shot hit the woodwork with Reina completely beaten.

The second half was much livelier as Juve wasted several chances on goal. Alvaro Morata had the opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet but to no avail.

Lazio vs Juventus: Caicedo's late goal cancels Ronaldo's strike in 1-1 draw. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli and Alberto Gandolfo

Source: Getty Images

There no clear-cut chances on goal for the Bianconeri in the second half as Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata's combinations did not yield results.

Ronaldo was substituted for Paulo Dybala after getting a knock on his ankle but the game took a late twist as Caiecdo scored in the 95th minute to end the game 1-1.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Andrea Pirlo has labelled his star-studded attack egotistical during their 4-1 win over Romanian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League, Daily Mail.

Alvaro Morata's brace along with a goal from Paulo Dybala and an own goal from the Ferencvaros goalkeeper was enough for Juve to seal the win.

But a late goal from the home team have now seen the Biaconeri played four consecutive matches without keeping a clean sheet.

