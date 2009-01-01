Home | News | General | Obasanjo reveals important reasons US VP-elect Kamala Harris is a Nigerian (photo, full statement)

- Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory

- The former president also went down the history lane and submitted that the US vice president-elect has "some Nigerian DNA"

- Obasanjo said Harris' lineage may be that of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean during the slave trade era

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that that the US vice president-elect Kamala Harris may have her ancestral root in Nigeria, saying the 56-year-old former senator has "some Nigerian DNA."

The former president made this disclosure in his congratulatory message to the newly elected president and vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden and Harris.

The former president said Harris' lineage may be that of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean from Africa during the slave trade and colonial age.

I'm the first but I won't be the last - Kamala Harris sends powerful message to "every girl" after victory (video, photo)

He stressed that the VP-elect has some strong roots in Africa just like the first black president of the United States, Barrack Obama whose lineage is treated to Kenya.

Obasanjo said Harris' lineage may be that of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean. Photo Credit: PT

Source: UGC

"The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today."

Although Obasanjo's claims have not been proven, Harris made history by becoming the first woman and Black to occupy the office of the vice president in the United States following the victory of Biden in the keenly contested US presidential poll on Tuesday, November 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Senator Harris has given a ray of hope to the female gender, saying her victory has opened a path of "possibilities" for "every little girl" to dream bigger and break boundaries for more greatness.

US election: Jonathan reacts, tells Biden, Harris how to treat Trump

In a speech on Saturday, November 7, Harris who addressed her supporters in Wilmington, Delaware said her victory has opened the possibilities that girls can also dream bigger and occupy the highest offices.

The vice-president-elect stated that while she is the first woman to become the second most powerful citizen in the United States, she would not be the last because many are still coming behind her.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...