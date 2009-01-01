Home | News | General | Even Satan thought he had won - Fani-Kayode reacts to Biden’s victory, reveals what will happen

- Donald Trump has a staunch supporter in Nigeria, he is non other than Femi Fani-Kayode

- The former aviation minister did not hide his dislike for Joe Biden when he said his celebration will not last long long

- Biden has been projected winner of the election after getting over 270 electoral college votes needed to become president

- However, the official result will be announced on December 14

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's former minister of aviation, has reacted to Joe Biden's victory in the United States of America presidential election.

Fani-Kayode, one of the staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Nigeria, is optimistic that things will turn around and Biden will lose the presidential seat.

In a series of tweets he shared on Sunday, November 8, he expressed his dislike for Biden, saying his dream shall be dashed and his celebrations shortlived.

He tweeted:

“Even Satan thought he won… until 3 days later.”

According to him, Trump will return for a second term and the name of the Lord shall be glorified. He added that he is waiting to see who will be sworn in as president of the United States in January 2021.

Femi Fani-Kayode warned Joe Biden not to celebrate early as Trump will come back for a second term.

Source: Instagram

Some of his followers however disagreed with him and shared their views in the comment section.

Amb Tumini Michael with the handle @mikykuma commented:

"Oga I disagree with you on this one. @realDonaldTrump lost this election moreso remember that @JoeBiden is also a child of the most high God."

Ajewole O. with the Twitter handle @toaj_07 said Trump's kind of Christianity is just religion. He tweeted:

"If @realDonaldTrump kind of Christianity is the one you preach and practice, then Christianity to you is only a religion..."

@EbereAkunyio added:

"Sir, you're just overstressing this, your words or tweets won't change anything. Congratulate the winner because the American people know what's best for them Hence Biden's victory. We love Trump but Americans love him most."

World leaders have reacted in different ways to the victory of Biden at the US presidential election. On the part of the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it is not over yet until all legal issues that may ensue after the poll are resolved.

According to Obrador, it is still too early to congratulate Biden.

Meanwhile, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, sent a congratulatory message to Biden earlier.

According to him, what is most fascinating about democracy is people's freedom to choose who they want and the supremacy of their will.

