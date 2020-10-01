Home | News | General | [Breaking] #EndSARS violence: South West govs, ministers, security chiefs, stakeholders meet in Lagos
[Breaking] #EndSARS violence: South West govs, ministers, security chiefs, stakeholders meet in Lagos
- 6 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kindly Share This Story:
..As monarchs call for true federalism
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
As part of measures toward rebuilding process aftermath of the massive destruction to public and private assets, Governors and ministers of the South West, security chiefs, traditional rulers and other stakeholders converge on Lagos on Sunday to chart a new developmental agenda for the region.
Details later…
VANGUARD
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108