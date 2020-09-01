Home | News | General | COVID-19: Iran records 459 deaths in a day
Police reform will address security challenges — Petinrin
Don’t implement court order freezing bank account of #EndSARS Judicial Panelist, CSOs tell Buhari

COVID-19: Iran records 459 deaths in a day



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: We'll shut any institution, religious centres if... ― Oyo Taskforce

COVID-19: We'll shut any institution, religious centres if... ― Oyo TaskforceIran’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the country recorded 459 deaths due to COVID-19 in a day, as the daily infection rate also reached new heights.

There were more than 9,200 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total since the pandemic began to more than 682,000.

Iran’s death roll has reached 38,291, ministry spokesperson Sima Lari told a state broadcaster.

There could be twice as many cases in the country, however, given the shortage of testing facilities, according to experts.

Presently, 25,000 people are tested each day in Iran, and there are plans to raise testing capacity to 40,000.

However, experts say at least 200,000 tests would need to be carried out daily to obtain accurate case numbers for the populace of more than 82 million. (dpa/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108