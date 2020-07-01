Home | News | General | Lagos court declines setting BBA certificate of registration, constitution aside

By Esther Onyegbula

The Federal High Court in a case presided over by Honorable Justice Aneke, yesterday, in Lagos refused to set aside the Certificate of Registration of Trustees of Balogun Business Association in a suit brought by a former President of the Association, Chief Okey Ezeibe.

The court also refused to set aside the Constitution of the Association.

By the constitution of the association, the incumbent President, General Secretary and Treasurer of the association, Chief Tony Obih, Chief Jonathan Okpala, and Chief John Ezeako respectively are automatically trustees of the Association.

The incumbent President and General Secretary are also respectively Chairman and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Association.

Chief Ezeibe’s efforts to get the Federal High Court to set aside the current Certificate of Registration of Trustees issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission in which the Commission registered Chief Tony Obih, Chief Jonathan Okpala and Chief John Ezeako as trustees, and also set aside the Constitution of the Association failed as the court, in its judgment, did not make any orders in that respect.

The court also refused to make the Association a party to the suit, with the result that the judgment delivered by the court today in the suit in which the court set aside an order earlier made by another judge of the court, may have by implication, nullified Chief Ezeibe’s continuation as a trustee of the Association because the order set aside by the court today confirmed the continuation of Chief Ezeibe and a former General Secretary and former Treasurer of the Association, as trustees of the Association.

