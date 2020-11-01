Home | News | General | Lady Fights Young Man Who Slapped Her In Front Of A Mall (Video)

An embarrassing fight was recorded between a man and a lady who clashed publicly in front of a Shoprite mall.

According to trending online reports, the yet-to-be identified man allegedly slapped a lady who purportedly insulted him following an issue between them.

The lady, after receiving the slap, attacked the man right there in front of the supermarket as two of them fought brutally to the shock of onlookers.

They were later separated by passersby as the raging lady was restrained.

A Facebook user identified as James Noel, shared the footage but didn’t give the location where it happened.

Internet users have berated the pair for the shameful act

