Home | News | General | Lady Fights Young Man Who Slapped Her In Front Of A Mall (Video)
OML 13: Akwa Ibom communities seek N16.4b compensation over oil spills
Lai Mohammed Finally Breaks Silence Over President Buhari’s Resignation

Lady Fights Young Man Who Slapped Her In Front Of A Mall (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

An embarrassing fight was recorded between a man and a lady who clashed publicly in front of a Shoprite mall.

According to trending online reports, the yet-to-be identified man allegedly slapped a lady who purportedly insulted him following an issue between them.

The lady, after receiving the slap, attacked the man right there in front of the supermarket as two of them fought brutally to the shock of onlookers.

They were later separated by passersby as the raging lady was restrained.

A Facebook user identified as James Noel, shared the footage but didn’t give the location where it happened.

Internet users have berated the pair for the shameful act

See photo below;

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108