Lai Mohammed Finally Breaks Silence Over President Buhari’s Resignation

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has voiced out on the supplication of certain Nigerians over the resignation of President Buhari.

In his assertions, he showed that Muhammadu Buhari has the order to govern over all Nigerians and states, thus, they ought to ease off from pushing him to leave.

She added that raising such cautions just fills in as a disturbing element to drive decimations among the youths in the country.

In any case, he instructed that the pioneers concerning the nation would stop any dirtying the brains of the youths with things that would just break the tranquility of the nation as the pioneers are chipping away at the security issues of the nation.

He wrote:

“THERE HAVE BEEN SOME RED HERRINGS IN RECENT TIMES, INCLUDING THOSE CALLING FOR THE RESIGNATION OF MR. PRESIDENT OR THE SACK OF THE SECURITY CHIEFS.

“I JUST WANT TO SAY THAT THE GOVERNMENT, WHICH HAS PROVIDED AND CONTINUES TO PROVIDE THE MILITARY AND THE SECURITY AGENCIES WITH THE WHEREWITHAL, BELIEVES IN THEIR ABILITY TO TACKLE INSECURITY.

“THESE CHALLENGES WILL BE SUCCESSFULLY TACKLED. I WILL HOWEVER ADVISE ALL COMMENTATORS, ESPECIALLY POLITICAL AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS, TO BE VERY CAREFUL AT THIS TIME NOT TO AGGRAVATE THE SITUATION WITH INCENDIARY COMMENTS.

“THESE ARE COMMENTS THAT CASH IN ON OUR RELIGIOUS, ETHNIC AND POLITICAL FAULT LINES TO FURTHER DIVIDE US,”

“LEADERS SHOULD BE PART OF SOLUTIONS TO PROBLEMS, RATHER THAN AGGRAVATING SITUATIONS. TO THOSE ASKING MR. PRESIDENT TO RESIGN,

“I WISH TO SAY THIS: MR. PRESIDENT WILL NOT RESIGN. HE HAS THE OVERWHELMING MANDATE OF NIGERIANS TO PRESIDE OVER THE AFFAIRS OF THE COUNTRY TILL THE EXPIRATION OF HIS TENURE IN MAY 2023,”

