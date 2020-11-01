Home | News | General | NADDC Boss Meets Young Engineers Who Converts Engine-based Tricycles To Run On Batteries (PHOTO)

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) boss meets young engineers who converts engine-based tricycles to run on batteries.

Evidences emerge on daily basis to affirm that Nigerian Youth are embedded with multidimensional talents and intellectual capabilities.

In order to boost the council’s operation, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, MFR, met with a team of young engineers specializing on building contemporary tricycles.

The team specializes in converting gasoline engine based tricycles to run on electrically charged lithium-ion batteries. Aliyu also visited the engineers’ latest development of an electric tricycle at the councils headquarters in Abuja.

While presenting the E-Tricycle to the DG, the team leader explained that the fully charged E-Tricycle can cover up to 200km. In his remarks, Jelani Aliyu MFR congratulated the team for their efforts.

In the meantime, he reiterated that the core mandate of the council is to develop the local automotive sector. This would be with the world moving towards the development of Electric Vehicles, Nigeria must not be left behind.

Furthermore, the Council will sit with the team to see how best the NADDC will add value to what the young men are doing. We’ll look at how to make the E-Tricycle look different and more applicable to our unique environment.”

The DG also added that “the only viable future for Nigeria is one where the youth understand that they have to get up and physically do things. There is no difference between the youth that grew up in Nigeria and those that grew up in New York. However, the commitment to succeed and the resources are available in the western western world.

