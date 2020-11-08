Home | News | General | Another Friend Gone, Nothing Else Matters Today

The DMW boss Davido has taken to his Twitter page to express his pain and displeasure of losing another close friend of his Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who died in the early hours of Sunday morning in a fatal car accident.

Another friend Gone … RIP GINIMBI ….. nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst — Davido (@davido) November 8, 2020

Price: Free

Ginimbi was involved in the ghastly fatal accident along Borrowdale Road in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. He was reportedly speeding down the Borrowdale Road when he got caught in a head-on collision with an oncoming Honda Fit. He was said to have been throwing out of his Rolls Royce Rave after the high-speed crash before the super vehicle burst into flames which engulfed the other passengers.Davido who in his mourning tweet said he has lost another friend and at the moment nothing else matters to him today, while asking his haters to do their worst.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...