Another Friend Gone, Nothing Else Matters Today



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 3 minutes ago
The DMW boss Davido has taken to his Twitter page to express his pain and displeasure of losing another close friend of his Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who died in the early hours of Sunday morning in a fatal car accident.


Ginimbi was involved in the ghastly fatal accident along Borrowdale Road in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. He was reportedly speeding down the Borrowdale Road when he got caught in a head-on collision with an oncoming Honda Fit. He was said to have been throwing out of his Rolls Royce Rave after the high-speed crash before the super vehicle burst into flames which engulfed the other passengers.
Davido who in his mourning tweet said he has lost another friend and at the moment nothing else matters to him today, while asking his haters to do their worst.

Another friend Gone … RIP GINIMBI ….. nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst

— Davido (@davido) November 8, 2020

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

