#EndSARS: Here Is The Newly Approved Police Salary



As part of the demands of #EndSARS protesters, the federal government has directed the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to act on a new salary structure for police officers in the country..

altalt

As shared by Omoyele Sowore:

#EndSARS No policeman should earn less than N100,000 a month but we must also fight police brutality! #RevolutionNow You fought for them and here is the new salary approved for the @policeng officers eager to kill you without provocation

1. Police Constable (PC) II
N84,000

2. Police Constable (PC) I
N86,000

3. Sergeant Copral (SC)
N96,000

4. Sergeant Major (SM)
N119,000

5. Inspector Of Police (IP) II
N167,000

6. Inspector of Police (IP) I
N254,000

7. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) II
N271,000

8. Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) I
N296,000

9. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
N321,000

10. Superintendent of Police (SP)
N342,000

11. Chief Superintendent of police (CSP)
N419,000

12. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)
N483,000

13. Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP)
N531,000

14. Commissioner of Police (CP)
N1.5million. KEEP FIGHTING FOR JUSTIcE even if the only beneficiary is your MORTAL ENEMY! #RevolutionNow

