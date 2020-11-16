Home | News | General | West Brom vs Tottenham: Spurs reach EPL top for first time in six years

Huge victory for Tottenham! Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal takes Spurs to the top of the league for the time being but West Brom will feel very disheartened after a fantastic performance from them.

There is a considerable jump at this stage of the rankings, with Spurs last achieving top spot more than six years ago , Last topped table: Friday, 29 August 2014

Tottenham made it four league wins on the road in a row thanks to a late header from Harry Kane at The Hawthorns.

Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal to snatch a 1-0 victory for Tottenham at West Brom on Sunday.

Despite starting with Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale in attack, Jose Mourinho’s side delivered a largely flat attacking performance against the Baggies.

Indeed, they needed a good Hugo Lloris save and the intervention of the left-hand post in the second half to prevent Slaven Bilic’s men taking the lead in the second half.

However, Kane secured a fourth win in a row away from home in the top flight when he headed Matt Doherty’s delivery beyond Sam Johnstone.

The best of the early chances fell to Son, who had lots of time and space in the penalty area but eventually saw a shot blocked over by Semi Ajayi.

West Brom twice came close to a breakthrough, Karlan Grant nodding a good Darnell Furlong cross wide and Eric Dier heading well off the line with Grant lurking.

It took until the hour mark for Spurs to register a shot on target, Sergio Reguilon stinging the palms of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a speculative strike from outside the box.

Giovani Lo Celso, on for the injured Tanguy Ndombele, had a great chance to make a swift impact but hooked his shot wide from barely 10 yards out.

Conor Gallagher clipped the post from the edge of the box and Lloris reacted superbly to tip away a Grant header following a corner, as West Brom’s best chances went begging.

Johnstone thought he had secured a share of the spoils, saving well low to his right to keep out a strike from Carlos Vinicius, but his indecision as Doherty swung in a high ball allowed Kane to head in the winner.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...