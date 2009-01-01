Gay marriage, anti-Christ: Dr Nwosu tells Nigerians what to expect from Democrat’s Joe Biden
- 9 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dr. Emeka Nwosu, a former Special
Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to ex-Senate President, Evan Enwerem, has
told Africans, especially Nigerians what to expect from the incoming government
in the United States.
Joe Biden of the Democratic Party
defeated the incumbent president and candidate of the Republican Party, Donald
Trump in the tightly contested election.
And despite major changes in laws
and norms surrounding the issue of same-sex marriage and the rights of LGBT
people, public opinion on the acceptance of homosexuality in society remains
sharply divided.
Dr. Nwosu, a former political,
deputy editor, and member, Editorial Board of Daily Times, said that the winner
of the Tuesday’s presidential election, Joe Biden, should not be judged by the
works of his former boss, Barrack Obama, who, according to him(Nwosu)
sanctioned LGTB rights and promoted antichrist.
Speaking with Dailypost on Sunday
in reaction to the outcome of the tight battle between the incumbent President,
Donald Trump of the Republican Party and Democratic Party’s Biden, Nwosu, a
former National President, National Association of Political Correspondents,
noted that most people in Africans who were reluctant about Biden’s candidacy
was because of issues such as LGBT and antichrist.
He said Nigerians should expect
and hope that Biden runs his presidency different from that of Obama even
though he was part of the government for eight years.
According to him, “Some of the
people in Africa who expressed reservations in Biden’s candidacy even up to the
point that he won the election did so because of some of these issues (gay
marriage and anti-Christ).
“He was part of the Obama
government that sanctioned the LGBT rights. You know this is against the order
of nature and the order of creation talking about lesbianism, transgender,
homosexuality and all that. But you can say that was Obama’s presidency.
“This now is going to be his
(Biden) own Presidency, and he is known to be a practicing Catholic. We hope
that he would be able to unfold his own agenda as Biden, Biden presidency
judged on the basis of what he is coming up with. After all, Trump is a
Republican.
“He contested on the Republican
platform, yet within the four years, he was able to stand himself and you can
see his own position of things even when they go contrary to the establishment
of the Republicans.
“So we expect this man to listen
to the rest of the world and ensure that the right thing is done. For us in
Africa, it will be a welcome development if he is not associated with this
LGTB; he is not associated with the issue of antichrist. Because we know during
the Obama presidency, you cannot even mention God or do morning devotions and
prayers in schools and also their position in abortion.
“These are things that have always concerned
people, especially those of us in Nigeria, but we believe that as his presidency
unfolds, we hope that something different will come from him. We should be
positive.
Speaking further on the election,
the political expert added, “You can see that it was a hard fought, highly
contested election and even at this moment, the sitting President has not given
up.
“I think the American people have
spoken and if their tradition is anyone to go by, we would expect that by now,
the sitting President ought to have conceded defeat ahead of time because
America is supposed to be a benchmark in measuring our democracy because this
is where we borrowed what we’re practicing today.
“So I believe that reason should
be able to prevail because the election is clear. The truth of the matter is
that the majority will always have their way. The people voted between
continuity and change.
“Change in the sense of having a
decent society where everybody’s view will count. A society where people are
not treated on the basis of their colour. I think that is the reflection of the
outcome of this election.
“The incoming President is one
who’s no stranger to Nigeria and Nigerian affairs. You should remember that he
was Vice President for eight years during the time of Obama. Though within that
period, Obama never visited the country himself he (Biden) was here.
“Although our contract at that
time was divided, he came and met with a section of the leadership. So going by
what we’ve known, the relationship that has always existed between the previous
Democratic government in the US and Nigeria, we don’t expect anything less. We
expect that the government of the Democrats will extend a hand of fellowship to
Nigeria and build up on the previous relationships between Nigeria and America.
“Most importantly too to fight
the fight against terrorism, we expect that they should come in to support the
Nigerian government to ensure that Boko Haram and other terrorists are dealt
with.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles