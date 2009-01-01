Goodluck Jonathan lists his expectations of a Biden presidency
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on their victory at the United States 2020 Presidential Election.
The ex-Nigerian leader, in a statement on Sunday, gave his
expectations of a Biden presidency.
Jonathan said he believes that the president will further
tackle COVID-19 and also work towards global peace and prosperity after the
pandemic is over.
The statesman noted that the emergence of Biden and Harris
is not just historic, but a glimpse of what the future where race, gender and
religion do not matter as much as competence and capacity.
“The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour,
and based on his tenure as Vice President of the United States of America,
between 2008 and 2016, I am fully persuaded that as President, Mr Biden will
provide national and global leadership that will set the post COVID19 world on
a path of peace and prosperity.
“In a nation much in need of healing, I urge the incoming
administration to look beyond party, and be magnanimous in victory, despite the
contentious election, and to take all Americans, even those who were against
their election, as brothers and sisters from the womb of one Mother, the United
States of America.”
He advised Biden to partner with African nations to overcome
the vicissitudes of the pandemic, by building on existing trade and expanding
on new frontiers for cooperation.
Jonathan acknowledged that Harris would make history as the
first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice
President of the United States.
The former Bayelsa Governor described her emergence as one
big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.
“I pray that God will bless their joint tenure, and that in
four years from now, we will have a better world because of their
administration”, the statement added.
