Former US President, George Bush says Trump ‘right to request recount’, congratulates Biden
Former US president George W.
Bush has offered his “warm congratulations” to President-elect Joe Biden,
calling the Democrat “a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify
our country.”
The two-term Republican, in a
statement issued by his presidential center in Dallas, also congratulated loser
Donald Trump for his “extraordinary political achievement” in winning 70
million votes.
Bush’s statement made him one of
the country’s most prominent Republicans to acknowledge Biden’s victory,
declared Saturday, and offer him congratulations.
Former President Bush agreed that
Trump had “the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges.”
But he added, “The American
people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its
integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”
“I will be praying for you and
your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to
lead the way,”
Sounding a message of unity that
echoed Biden’s own words, Bush added. “We must come together for the sake of
our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.
“There is no problem that will
not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”
His brother Jeb Bush – the former
Florida governor who had himself aspired to the presidency until Trump grabbed
the party’s nomination in 2016 – earlier sent Biden his own congrats.
Republican senators Mitt Romney
of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have also extended congratulations to
Biden, while many other Republican officials are calling that premature, saying
not all votes have yet been counted and not all challenges resolved.
