‘This was a stolen election, these people are thieves’ – Trump rants again
- 9 hours 57 minutes ago
President Donald Trump on Sunday
insisted that the US presidential poll was stolen from him and that the people
involved in the fraud are thieves.
Trump was soundly defeated by Joe
Biden in the presidential election after the democratic candidate secured 279
electoral college votes with counting still ongoing.
The president had consistently
said the poll was rigged in favour of Biden, but he has not been able to
substantiate the allegations.
An angry Trump in series of
tweets on Sunday said “We believe these people are thieves. The big city
machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election.
“Best pollster in Britain wrote
this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to
imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.
“We should look at the votes.
We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations.
We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud,” he said.
According to Trump, “we have a
history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order
by a Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were
received after the legislative deadline.
“It required the intervention of
Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots. When you talk about systemic
problems, it’s about how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a
problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the
entire election and what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in
ballot in cites like Philladelphia and Detroit with a long series of election
problems (to put it mildly).”
Twitter has, however, flagged the
tweets by Trump, as the claims about election fraud were disputed.
