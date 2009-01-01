Home | News | General | ‘This was a stolen election, these people are thieves’ – Trump rants again
Former US President, George Bush says Trump ‘right to request recount’, congratulates Biden
Police arrest #EndSARS WhatsApp group administrators in Osun

‘This was a stolen election, these people are thieves’ – Trump rants again



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted that the US presidential poll was stolen from him and that the people involved in the fraud are thieves.

 

Trump was soundly defeated by Joe Biden in the presidential election after the democratic candidate secured 279 electoral college votes with counting still ongoing.

 

The president had consistently said the poll was rigged in favour of Biden, but he has not been able to substantiate the allegations.

 

An angry Trump in series of tweets on Sunday said “We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election.

 

“Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.

 

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud,” he said.

 

According to Trump, “we have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline.

 

“It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots. When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the entire election and what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).”

 

Twitter has, however, flagged the tweets by Trump, as the claims about election fraud were disputed.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175