Police arrest #EndSARS WhatsApp group administrators in Osun
- 10 hours 3 minutes ago
The Osun State Police Command has arrested two
administrators of #EndSARS WhatsApp group in the state.
According to sources, It was learnt that the police are
still hunting for some individuals in the End SARS WhatsApp group.
Recall that Nigeria youths last four weeks protested against
police brutality, extra-judicial and bad governance in Nigeria.
The protest was hijacked by hoodlums and looting of private
and public property erupted across the country.
The command on Friday arrested Fisayo Aderemi and Babawale
Popoola over the outcome of the protest.
One of the group’s admin, Fisayo who was released on bail
while speaking said she was arrested
alongside Babawale for being administrators of one of the major groups of the
End SARS Movement in Osun State.
“We are on bail and will be reporting back to the station on
Monday, ” she added.
When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Yemisi
Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the WhatsApp group admins.
Opalola alleged that the duo was arrested for their roles in
the happenings that followed the protests in the state.
