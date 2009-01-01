Don’t concede defeat, prominent US lawmakers tell Trump
Prominent Republicans in the US Congress on Sunday urged
Donald Trump to “fight hard” and not concede his loss to Joe Biden in the race
for the White House, saying unfounded allegations of fraud by the president
must be investigated.
Some of the Republicans also told Trump that legal
challenges must be allowed to play out before he takes the next action.
“We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has not
lost,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Fox News.
“Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”
Graham baselessly alleged “shenanigans” related to mailed
ballots, the method a large number of Americans preferred in Tuesday’s election
due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s the wild-wild west when it comes to mail-in
balloting,” said Graham, a former Trump critic turned unstinting supporter.
There is no evidence that fraud has ever been a significant
problem affecting mail-in voting in US presidential elections.
“Everything we worried about has come true, so if we don’t
fight back in 2020 we’re never going to win again presidentially,” he
nevertheless added.
Other top Republicans were more guarded in their comments,
but nonetheless refused to acknowledge Biden had won, saying legal challenges
must go forward and vote counting must continue.
“What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every
legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge
should be heard,” Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of
Representatives, said on Fox News.
“Then and only then that America will decide who won the
race.”
Trump has repeatedly made groundless allegations of fraud
and has even claimed that he won the election despite projections based on
results showing Biden as the clear victor.
Biden currently has at least 279 electoral votes, with only
270 needed to win. Trump has 214.
AFP
