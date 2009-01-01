COVID-19: Why Lagos, Kano, Abia will get more beneficiaries from N75bn survival fund – Presidency
The Presidency on Sunday
disclosed that Lagos, Kano and Abia States would get more beneficiaries from
the Economic Sustainability Plan, ESP, N75 billion MSME survival fund
distributed across the states.
The disclosure was contained in
an updated report of the Federal Government on the implementation of the
survival fund scheme.
Spokesman to the Vice President,
Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande explained that Lagos, Kano and Abia States had more
MSMES activities in their states than the rest.
In a statement he sent, Akande
said: “While Lagos, Kano and Abia will get slightly higher numbers of
beneficiaries, all other states and the FCT will get an evenly distributed
share of the Economic Sustainability Plan’s (ESP) N75 billion MSMEs Survival
Fund.
“Lagos, Kano and Abia had more
MSMES activities in their states than the rest and this explains why they got
slightly higher numbers of beneficiaries.”
The report disclosed that the
Steering Committee led by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and
Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum is working to ensure smooth implementation of
the programme across the states and FCT as focal persons are enlisted by the
Project Delivery Office (PDO) to drive the operationalization of the schemes in
communities within the states.
A detailed distribution procedure
for the five tracks under the survival fund is as follows:
1.Payroll Support – Lagos gets
25, 000 beneficiaries; Kano, 17,000; Abia, 16, 000; other states 13, 000 each
2.General MSME Grants – Lagos, 3,
880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3,080; other states , 2,640 each
3.Free CAC registration – Lagos,
9,084; Kano, 8, 406; Abia, 7, 906; other states 6,606 each
4.Artisan & Transport Grants
– 36 States and FCT , 9,009
5.Guaranteed Offtake Stimulus
Scheme (MSMEs) – Lagos, 3,880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3080 and other states 12,640
each.
The report indicated that Abia,
Lagos and Kano states were separated from the others in the distribution of
slots for beneficiaries because of their special status in the MSMEs space,
having a larger concentration of small businesses in the country.
The report allays any fears of
marginalization of states in the distribution of slots for the five tracks of
the Survival Fund.
On the ongoing disbursement of
grants under the Artisans Track, in the first set of states, the report
indicated that “66% of the total number of registered potential beneficiaries
are male artisans while 34% are female artisans.
“The intention of the federal
government under the scheme is to augment the payroll obligations of businesses
in the health, production, education, hospitality and food production sectors;
provide N50, 000 grants to an additional eligible 100,000 MSMEs; register
250,000 new businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) at no cost
to the MSMEs; and Support self-employed individuals like Mechanics, Taxi
Drivers, Hairdressers, Keke Napep Riders, Okada riders, plumbers, electricians
etc with one-off payment of N30,000 to each of them.
“The plan is also geared towards
stimulating direct local production in the 36 States of the Federation and the
FCT by enabling MSMEs in the production sector with funds to stimulate ‘post
COVID lockdown; off-take products. Worthy of note is the fact that the
programme is to save over 1,700,000 jobs and special focus will be given to 45%
female owned MSMEs and 5% special needs owned MSMEs.”
