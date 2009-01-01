Woman bites off male organ of ‘rapist who asked for bl0w job’
- 11 hours 40 minutes ago
Juanita, a 24-year-old Ghanaian
woman, has bitten off the male organ of Emmanuel Ankron, a suspected armed robber
who had asked for a bl0w job after allegedly raping her.
Bl0w job is the activity of
giving s.3.xual pleasure to a man by using the mouth on his male organ.
According to BBC, the incident
occurred at Obuasi area of Ashanti region in Ghana on Saturday.
Ankron, 23, was said to have
entered Juanita’s room at midnight with a cutlass and locally made pistol. But
after carting items including money, a television set, and a phone, he had
allegedly raped the woman.
Still not satisfied, he had asked
his victim to give him a bl0w job before he would finally leave the room.
In her statement to the police,
Juanita said that she bit off her attacker’s penis in the process of giving him
the blow job.
“The man asked me to suck his
p3nis. It was in the process that I bit off his p3nis,” she said.
The suspected rapist was said to
have swiftly left the room, sensing he was bleeding profusely.
The young lady, who is believed
to be a student, said she thereafter went to Anglogold Ashanti Hospital for
treatment after the incident.
On getting to the hospital,
Juanita said she discovered that her attacker also came there for medical
attention. She then alerted the police and the suspect was arrested and put
under guard at the hospital.
Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti regional
police spokesman, who spoke on the incident, said it is being investigated.
The police added that the
retrieved part of the p3nis bitten off by Juanita had been preserved at the
hospital amid the investigation.
