Home | News | General | Bukayo Saka scores own goal as Arsenal suffered disappointing defeat at Emirates Stadium

- Arsenal succumbed to Aston Villa in a crunch Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium

- Bukayo Saka gave the visitors the lead through an own goal

- Ollie Watkins' brace in the second half finally put the game to bed for the visitors

Arsenal's three-match winning run came to an abrupt end after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

Two goals from Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka's own goal were all the guests needed to claim maximum victory in the end.

The visitors got started on a very blistering start after John McGinn found the back of the net in the first 60 seconds of the meeting but the goal was chopped off by the referee.

Dean Smith's men continued to mount pressure on the North Londoners in the early minutes of the game but nothing was forthcoming until the 25th minute.

England international Bukayo Saka who has been impressive for the club gave the away team the lead through an own goal.

The goal was good enough to help The Villa claim the opening half victory as they headed for the dressing room with the advantage.

After returning to the pitch for the remainder of the meeting, the away team continued to look for more goals to consolidate their lead at the Emirates.

Watkins doubled Villa's lead in the 72nd minute and three minutes later, he completed his brace while increasing the away team's tally to three goals.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa before their Premier League kickoff on Sunday, November 8. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's wards have now suffered their fourth defeat since the league kicked off two months ago, and they are currently 11th on the log with 12 points.

