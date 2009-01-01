Home | News | General | De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City and Liverpool share spoils in a tough EPL clash

- Man City and Liverpool shared the spoils after their Premier League crunch clash on Sunday

- A goal each from Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus earned their respective teams a point after the game

- However, Klopp managed to avoid third straight defeat in his trip to the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League clash ended in a 1-1 draw at Etihad after Kevin de Bruyne missed a glorious chance to earn his side all the three points.

Both teams who have been tipped as title favourites faced off in a battle that brought Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp face-to-face on Sunday, November 8.

However, neither manager was able to outshine the other tactically, with both side settling for a point.

The fixture saw Klopp draft in his attacking quartet, with Diogo Jota squeezing his way into the squad thanks to his Champions League heroics.

However, it was Mohamed Salah who scored the opener inside 13 minutes of game play, with the Egyptian slotting home from the spot after Sadio Mane was upended by Kyle Walker.

But City could have none of that as Gabriel Jesus netted the equaliser at the half-hour mark, turning Joe Matip on the box to find the back of the net.

Kevin de Bruyne had a chance to put his side ahead moments before the break, but fluffed from the spot as he fired wide.

Much to the chagrin of many fans, the second half of the encounter did not match the frenetic excitement of the first, with neither side looking threatening in the final third.

Both sides eventually settled for a point each, with De Bruyne left ruing the missed opportunity that should have earned City all the three points.

The result leaves Liverpool sitting third on the log with 17 points, one behind Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur who are joint-top with 18.

Guardiola-side are still languishing in the bottom half in 11th with 12 points following a slow start to their campaign.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a goal each from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo were all Manchester City needed to claim their third straight win in the Champions League this campaign.

Having already beaten FC Porto and Marseille in their first two meetings, the Premier League giants produced yet another superb performance to outshine their Greek opponent at the Etihad.

The victory also means that they have kept two clean sheets in their first three outings in Europe this campaign as they eye their first title on the continent.

