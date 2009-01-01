Home | News | General | Nigerian star who plays for FC Barcelona shows off iphone 12 pro worth N710k (see photo)

- Asisat Oshoala joins the list of iPhone 12 owners

- The 26-year-old striker shared a selfie she took with the phone on social media

- The Super Falcons forward has also continued to shine for Barcelona women after scoring twice in four games so far this term

Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala has joined the exclusive list of people who have acquired the exquisite iPhone 12 gadget.

The Super Falcons and Barcelona women's forward took to social media to show off the new machine valued around N710k.

Dressed in one of the Catalans' tops, the four-time Africa best women's player posed in front of a mirror with a broad smile.

The 26-year-old has continued to shine for Lluis Cortes' ladies having scored twice in four appearances so far this campaign to continue from where she stopped last term.

Oshoala scored a whopping 19 goals in 20 league games last season and also inspired the team to the title.

Asisat Oshoala while in action for Barcelona Femeni. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported that Asisat Oshoala was in fine form as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 5-0 away from home in Spanish Women's League encounter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria striker made it 3-0 for her team in the 46th minute just after the start of the second half.

