Home | News | General | Premier League star finds wedding ring he lost during match after frantic search

- Issa Diop's missing wedding ring has finally been found by ground men at the London Stadium

- Diop dropped the ring on the floor at the London Stadium as he was preparing to come on as a substitute against Fulham

- The Hammers won the match by a solitary goal thanks to Tomas Soucek's 91st strike

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

West Ham United star Issa Diop sparked a frantic search for his wedding ring after he lost it while in action on Saturday, November 7, against Fulham.

Diop dropped the ring on the floor at the London Stadium as he was preparing to come on for Angelo Ogbonna who was injured during West Ham's tie against Fulham. (Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

It took the effort of four groundsmen, a player welfare official, a body scanner and a magnet to trace the ornament.

Diop started the match as a substitute, with David Moyes introducing him midway the second half in place of Angelo Ogbonna who was injured.

Panic as Barcelona, Inter Milan legend rushed to hospital after being involved in ghastly motor accident (photo)

And as is customary, the player had to take off the ring before making it into the pitch.

However, Sun Sport reports the defender dropped it on the floor before he was able to get hold of it and hand it over to West Ham's Head of Player Care, Hugo Scheckter.

Scheckter was left with no choice but to get to his hands and knees in a desperate search for the ring.

He would later take to Twitter to reveal they eventually found the ring with the help of others including four groundsmen.

It took the efforts of a number of people including four groundsmen to trace Issa Diop's wedding ring. Photo by Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

He tweeted:

"It took four groundsman, 1 magnet & a security style body scanner but we found it! Huge relief coyi #whufc."

But that was not the only cause for celebration for Diop as his side went on to win the match thanks to Tomas Soucek's 91st strike.

The win took the Hammers to 11th on the standings with 11 points after eight rounds of matches.

Thugs rob Chelsea star of luxurious N4m watch despite offering them N500k

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes has called out his man Uniteammates that they should try to be leaders on the pitch after their win against Everton, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder rediscovered his form as he bagged a brace and assisted Edison Cavani at Goodison Park to get United back to winnings ways.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men suffered back-to-back defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.

I still don't have the €250,000 I need for my FIFA ban appeal - Samson Siasia | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...