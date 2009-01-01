Home | News | General | Soler scores a hat-trick of penalties as Valencia hand Real Madrid embarrassing defeat in La Liga

- Valencia vs Real Madrid ended 4-1 in favour of Los Murcielagos at the Mestalla

- Javi Gracia's side scored all three penalties awarded to them in the game

- Real Madrid maintain fourth spot on La Liga table before the international break

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Valencia vs Real Madrid ended in a surprise 4-1 win for Javi Gracia's men at the Estadio Mestalla.

Three Madrid defenders including Lucas Vasquez, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo gave away penalties and all three spot-kicks were converted by Carlos Soler.

Karim Benzema had earlier put Real ahead but Raphael Varane also scored an own goal in the bizarre La Liga fixture.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Soler scores hat-trick of penalties in 4-1 win. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The game was full of excitement and controversies but Los Blancos were the first to get on the scoresheet through Benzema whose shot was too fast for Jaume Domenech.

Lazio break Juventus' heart, scores 95th minute goal to deny defending champions 3 points

But the lead was cut short after Lucas Vasquez conceded a penalty a few minutes later. The initial spot-kick was retaken after Yunus Musah encroached into the 18-yard box to score a rebound from Soler's miss.

Soler put the ball past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-1. Valencia then went into the lead after Varane turned in a defensive block into his own net to make it 2-1.

Benzema almost leveled the scores at the start of the second half but Domenech left his line to make an important clearance.

At the other end, Courtois made a finger-tip save from Kang-In Lee's shot as it came off the upright.

Maxi Gomez won Valencia's third penalty after Marcelo was adjudged to have clipped the heels of the Uruguayan.

Soler scored his brace as he beat Courtois again to double increase the lead to t 3-1 in the 54th minute. Sergio Ramos gave away another penalty after his left hand caught the ball while trying to stop Musah in the box.

Super Eagles star Iheanacho continues impressive scoring form in the Europa League

Soler completed his hat-trick of penalties as the 16th placed side were 4-1 up in the 63rd minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Real as Federico Valverde and Benzema picked up injuries and were substituted.

Madrid could not respond despite making all five changes and would return to face Villarreal after the international break.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Real Madrid have been dealt a blow after forward Eden Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 alongside team mate Casemiro.

The pair were among a group of players who underwent routine testing at Valdebebas on the morning of Friday, November 6.

Los Blancos, through their official website, confirmed Hazard and Casemiro’s results came back positive, and the two will now have to go into self-isolation.

Arsenal thrash Molde in Europa League tie, put one foot into the next stage

I still don't have the €250,000 I need for my FIFA ban appeal - Samson Siasia | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...