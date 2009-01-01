Home | News | General | Invite patriotic Nigerians to join us as members - APC chieftain tells party leadership

- The intelligentsia within the APC have been giving the ruling party tips on how to stay afloat

- One of such persons is the director-general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman

- The APC chieftain said the governing party needs to take every necessary step to open up party structures for Nigerians to join its fold

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against complacency, saying the party should be testing political proposals meant to deepen democracy.

The APC chieftain said the governing party needs to take every necessary step to open up party structures and invite patriotic Nigerians to join it.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 8, Lukman said APC is far ahead of its political peers in terms of being a liberal party with strong internal contestation.

We allowed your appointment as APC boss because of Buhari - Senator Marafa slams Buni

He, however, said such liberalism is yet to produce the corresponding requirement for interest representation and negotiation within the party.

The Governor Buni-led APC leadership have been advised to open up the party for Nigerians to join. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Part of the statement read:

“With the party’s national caretaker committee about to commence processes of membership registration and verification, we should aggressively mobilise Nigerians across all parts and sections of the country to join the party.

“This should be a necessary precondition to accelerate the process of ensuring that political negotiations in the country go beyond electoral contests.”

Meanwhile, the APC has declared that the internal party crisis that rocked the party before the emergence of the caretaker committee distracted public attention from appreciating the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The party said the current administration was delivering on APC’s three critical electoral promises – fighting corruption, security, and revamping the economy.

Reconciliation process still ongoing nationwide, says APC caretaker committee

In a statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary Yekini Nabena, on Sunday, November 8, the APC called on its members nationwide to support Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee.

In a related development, the Benue state chapter of the APC has given Okpoku Ogenyi up to 24 hours to withdraw some allegations he made against Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee or be sanctioned.

Ogenyi who is a member of the party from Benue state had addressed a press conference where he made some allegations against the party leadership.

But in a statement signed on Saturday, November 7 by the Benue state chairman of the party Comrade Abba Yaro, he described Ogenyi as an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.

APC sacks NWC, appoints caretaker committee | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...